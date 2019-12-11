Insurance Body Drops Plan For Review Of Compensation Rate

Law360, London (December 11, 2019, 3:34 PM GMT) -- A trade group representing U.K. insurers said on Wednesday it is no longer considering a judicial review into the government’s decision to change the rate at which personal injury compensation payments are set. The Association of British Insurers maintained, however, the decision to revise what's known as the Ogden discount rate to a lower-than-expected number was “misguided and incorrect.” The Ministry of Justice announced in July it was changing the rate from minus 0.75% to minus 0.25%, confounding insurers who had released money from their coffers in expectation of a 0% rate. The discount rate is used to calculate lump-sum insurance...

