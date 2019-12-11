3 Firms Guide Brazilian Finance Co.'s Upsized $2B IPO

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 1:45 PM EST) -- Brazilian financial services company XP began trading Wednesday after pricing an upsized $2 billion initial public offering steered by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, Maples and Calder, and Barbosa Müssnich & Aragão Advogados. XP Inc. on Tuesday priced about 72.5 million shares at $27 apiece, above its expected range of $22 to $25. XP itself issued and sold about 42.5 million of the shares on offer, while existing shareholders sold roughly 30 million, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange filings. The company won’t receive any of the proceeds from the shares sold by existing investors. The company’s shares are listed on...

