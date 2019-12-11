New Littler Policy Embraces Nonbinary Gender Inclusion

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 7:58 PM EST) -- Littler announced Wednesday that its employees will have the opportunity to choose nonbinary identifiers for themselves in the firm’s human resources system and include preferred pronouns in their signature block as part of an initiative to “advance nonbinary gender inclusiveness within the firm.” Jeremy A. Roth, the co-president and co-managing director of Littler Mendelson PC, told Law360 that the firm announced the initiative internally in November, telling its workers that it was going to "try to become more sensitive as an organization on nonbinary gender recognition." The firm released an FAQ to all of its employees on the subject on Nov....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS