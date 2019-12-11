FSCS Declares Troubled Gibraltar Legal Insurer Insolvent

Law360, London (December 11, 2019, 10:49 PM GMT) -- Troubled legal expenses insurer Elite Insurance is now insolvent, the U.K.'s guarantee agency said on Wednesday, more than two years after the Gibraltar-based insurer stopped accepting new customers. The Financial Services Compensation Scheme said Elite is no longer able to pay claims on insurance policies it still has. The body is trying to determine how many U.K. policyholders are affected. Elite wrote primarily after-the-event legal insurance, which covers claimants if they have to pay an opponent's legal costs after losing a case. It also wrote professional indemnity and some construction business. The company ran into financial problems and stopped taking on...

