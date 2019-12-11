Elliott-Backed Mining Finance Co. Pulls $243M Canadian IPO

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 6:48 PM EST) -- A Canadian mining finance company backed by private equity firm Elliott Management Corp. withdrew its planned initial public offering on Wednesday, citing "challenging" market conditions. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. said that, while it was "encouraged" by investor interest, "the market environment for share offerings, particularly near year-end, continues to be challenging." Triple Flag had been prepping its debut in Canadian markets, hoping to raise CA$320 million ($243.2 million) if its 20 million shares priced at midpoint, according to a company announcement from November. Triple Flag said the company and its backer, Elliott Management, will continue to grow the business as...

