Outside Groups Flood Judicial Races With Cash, Study Finds

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 6:18 PM EST) -- Campaign spending for state Supreme Court elections in 21 states reached nearly $40 million during 2017 and 2018, with special interest groups contributing more than a quarter of the amount, according to a report released Wednesday. While the $39.7 million figure for the election cycle was less than the $45 million average for three of the four most recent comparable midterm cycles, there were several races that drew outsize spending, including a $5.3 million race in Wisconsin and a $3.4 million race in Arkansas, according to the report by the Brennan Center for Justice’s Democracy Program at New York University....

