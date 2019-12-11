Philly Refinery Ch. 11 Plan Docs OK'd Without Dollar Amounts

Law360, Wilmington (December 11, 2019, 4:44 PM EST) -- The Chapter 11 plan disclosure statement of refinery operator Philadelphia Energy Solutions received court approval Wednesday in Delaware despite the document's lack of dollar amounts describing potential creditor recoveries. During a hearing in Wilmington, United States trustee representative David Buchbinder said the lack of that critical information in the plan disclosure statement weighed heavily against approval, but said the rest of the document appeared to provide adequate information to creditors that will be voting on the plan. "The acid test of a disclosure statement is to tell the creditors what they're going to get and when they're going to get it,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS