La. Justices Strike Down Funding For Local Sales Tax Board

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 2:23 PM EST) -- The Louisiana Supreme Court on Wednesday found the funding mechanism for the state's Uniform Local Sales Tax Board unconstitutional, affirming a lower court decision that permanently stopped two state agencies from withholding and disbursing tax funds. The Louisiana Supreme Court found that the state constitution did not allow local sales and use taxes approved by voters to be redirected to fund the Louisiana Uniform Local Sales Tax Board. (Getty Images) The high court found that the state statute creating the Louisiana Uniform Local Sales Tax Board and providing for its funding violates the Louisiana Constitution by impermissibly redirecting local sales and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS