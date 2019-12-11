Insurer Can't Limit Atty's Benefits Over Pre-Raise Heart Attack

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 8:11 PM EST) -- The Lincoln National Life Insurance Co. shorted an Illinois tax attorney by several thousand dollars in disability benefits per month by incorrectly determining that he became disabled when he had a heart attack the day before he received a raise, an Illinois federal judge has ruled. Lincoln National had argued that it had correctly based disability benefits for former RSM US LLP attorney Harlan Ten Pas on his pre-raise salary of $300,000 because he had a heart attack and became disabled on Aug. 31, 2014, the day before he was set to receive a raise to $360,000 at the firm, then...

