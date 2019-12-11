AstraZeneca Escapes Biotech Firm's $33.8M Lifted-Data Suit

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 8:14 PM EST) -- A Delaware judge has granted a win for AstraZeneca UK Ltd. in its defense of a $33.8 million suit brought by India-based Ocimum Biosolutions Ltd. alleging AstraZeneca made unauthorized use of a human gene dataset, ruling remaining claims are time-barred. In a 39-page opinion made public Tuesday, Superior Court Judge Abigail M. LeGrow said the statute of limitations for claims brought in the suit, initially filed in August 2015 and amended multiple times since, had expired by the time the action was filed. The judge granted summary judgment in favor of AstraZeneca on all of Ocimum's claims and said a trial...

