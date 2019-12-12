EPA Inks $245M Michigan Superfund Cleanup Deal With NCR

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 6:41 PM EST) -- NCR Corp. has agreed to spend $245 million to clean up a Michigan Superfund site contaminated with polychlorinated biphenyls under an agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Michigan officials. The company will spend roughly $135 million to clean part of the Superfund site that includes an 80-mile contaminated stretch of the Kalamazoo River and will hand over more than $75 million to the EPA for river cleanup, in addition to making other payments, the EPA said in a proposed consent decree Wednesday. “This agreement marks a milestone in efforts to clean up Superfund sites in the Great Lakes region and especially...

