Wash. Revamps Overtime Rules With Higher Salary Threshold

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 7:54 PM EST) -- The state of Washington on Wednesday announced changes to its overtime rules that include increasing the minimum salary for exempt workers to more than $80,000 a year — two and a half times the state's minimum wage — by 2028. The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries said in its press release that the changes will start being phased in on July 1, 2020, when the minimum salary will be set at $35,100 a year, or one and a half times the state's minimum wage, and then increase incrementally until 2028. In 2028, the threshold is expected to hit about...

