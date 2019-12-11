Bird Groups Sue To Halt Proposed Lake Erie Wind Farm

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 8:12 PM EST) -- A pair of conservation groups sued the federal government on Wednesday, arguing an environmental review of a proposed Lake Erie wind farm wasn't rigorous enough and didn't properly consider the harm the turbines could cause to birds. American Bird Conservancy and Black Swamp Bird Observatory argued the U.S. Department of Energy and Army Corps of Engineers should have taken a closer look at the Icebreaker Wind Project, which could set a precedent for how similar proposals are evaluated. They alleged in D.C. federal court that the government violated the National Environmental Policy Act and other laws by producing an environmental assessment...

