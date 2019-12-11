FDIC Head Previews Plan To Update Brokered Deposits Regs

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 9:47 PM EST) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. will propose setting a "bright-line standard" on who qualifies as a deposit broker and creating a better process for seeking agency determinations as part of a forthcoming plan to update its brokered deposit regulations, the head of the agency said Wednesday. Speaking in Washington at the Brookings Institution, FDIC Chairwoman Jelena McWilliams offered a broad overview of a proposal set to be unveiled Thursday that will call for revamping the agency's rules on brokered deposits to account for new technologies, business models and other developments reshaping the banking industry. "I have prioritized establishing a regulatory approach...

