EU Officials Press Treasury Over FATCA Reciprocity Efforts

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 8:16 PM EST) -- European Union officials have pressed the U.S. Treasury Department for information on efforts to improve reciprocity when the IRS gets information from EU banks under the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act, according to a letter shared with bloc members Wednesday. A group of revenue officials from EU member countries on Dec. 3 had sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, asking for information about actions to improve transparency and reciprocity under FATCA’s information exchange agreements. The letter cited “the lack of equivalent reciprocity” from the Internal Revenue Service when European banks report account information about American citizens. The letter was...

