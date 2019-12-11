Inside High Court Debate Over Bar On IPR Appellate Review

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 8:22 PM EST) -- On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in Thryv Inc. v. Click-To-Call Technologies LP[1], addressing the scope of Title 35 U.S. Code Section 314(d)’s direction that the “determination by the Director whether to institute an inter partes review under this section shall be final and nonappealable.” In Thryv, a predecessor company to Thryv was served in 2001 by Click-To-Call a complaint alleging infringement of the relevant patent, 12 years before the petition to institute IPR was filed by Thryv. Under Title 35 U.S. Code Section 315(b), IPR may not be instituted if the petition is filed more than one year...

