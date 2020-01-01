Food And Beverage Policy Trends To Watch This Year

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:37 PM EST) -- A number of significant statutory and regulatory initiatives have transformed the food and beverage industry over the last three years. For example, the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued its long-awaited bioengineered disclosure label rule, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration provided updates to the nutrition facts panel on human food, implemented menu labeling requirements for certain types of restaurants, and is (almost) finished implementing vending machine label requirements.[1] These efforts have progressed despite numerous compliance date delays, and the FDA’s willingness to employ enforcement discretion. Many of these efforts stemmed from regulatory proceedings started in the Obama administration, taking several years...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS