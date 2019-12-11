Jones Day Says Pharma Client Owes $5.3M In Legal Bills

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 10:35 PM EST) -- Jones Day sued a pharmaceutical company Wednesday in New York state court, claiming the former client has refused to pay nearly $5.3 million in legal bills it racked up while the firm defended it in two patent disputes. According to the complaint, Serenity Pharmaceuticals LLC researches and develops patented pharmaceuticals to address urinary conditions. The company tapped Jones Day to represent it and several affiliated companies in a pair of patent lawsuits over antidiuretic products in 2017, the firm said. Jones Day "zealously represented" the company in both suits, dedicating nearly a dozen attorneys and staff and spending more than 15,000...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS