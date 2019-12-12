Wis. Bar Dodges 1st Amendment Fight Over Mandatory Dues

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 3:02 PM EST) -- A Wisconsin federal judge has tossed a lawsuit by two lawyers who objected to paying dues to the state’s bar association, the latest case where attorneys are challenging the requirement on First Amendment grounds. While attorneys Adam Jarchow and Michael D. Dean may have a point that the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2018 ruling in Janus v. AFSCME et al. may preempt an earlier ruling by the high court that allowed the fees to be collected, that is a determination that should be left for a higher court, U.S. District Judge Barbara B. Crabb held. Similar to cases that have appeared before...

