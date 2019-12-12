Duke Asks Fed. Circ. For PTAB Redo On Muscle Treatment IP

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 2:31 PM EST) -- Duke University is asking the Federal Circuit to reconsider its affirmance of a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision that invalidated parts of its muscle treatment patent, saying it is entitled to a new proceeding under the court's Arthrex ruling that the board's structure is unconstitutional. In a petition for rehearing filed Wednesday, Duke asked the appeals court to revisit a three-judge panel's decision in October that summarily affirmed the PTAB's decision that a claim in Duke's patent for treating a muscle disease was invalid as obvious. The panel erred in affirming the board's rejection of Duke's evidence of nonobviousness, despite...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS