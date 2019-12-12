EU Calls For Tougher Regulation Of Suspicious Trade Reports

Law360, London (December 12, 2019, 1:26 PM GMT) -- National regulators must step up their supervision of how financial services companies report suspicious transactions, Europe’s markets watchdog said Thursday, after it found that some businesses may not be complying with their disclosure requirements under European Union rules. The European Securities and Markets Authority wants national watchdogs to strengthen their supervision of reporting of suspicious transaction under the bloc’s Market Abuse Regulation, which came into force in 2016. (AP) The European Securities and Markets Authority called on national watchdogs to strengthen their supervision of reporting of suspicious transaction under the bloc’s Market Abuse Regulation, which came into force in 2016. The...

