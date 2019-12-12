EU Lawmakers Seek To Bar EBA Chief From Lobbying Role

Law360, London (December 12, 2019, 4:25 PM GMT) -- European Union lawmakers called on the bloc’s banking authority on Thursday to prevent its departing chief executive from going directly to lead a major lobbying group, saying the two posts will create a conflict of interest. The European Parliament’s committee on economic and monetary affairs tweeted that its members had unanimously adopted a resolution expressing concerns about Adam Farkas, the chief executive of the European Banking Authority, being appointed head of an industry advocacy group, the Association For Financial Markets Europe. The resolution "questions the decision by the EBA Board of Supervisors and Management Board to allow Mr. Farkas to take...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS