Prosecutors Fight Appeal Over 1st Unexplained Wealth Order

Law360, London (December 12, 2019, 6:06 PM GMT) -- The high-spending wife of a banker asked an appellate court on Thursday to overturn Britain's first unexplained wealth order, saying the investigation into her finances was based on a “flagrant denial of justice” that led to her husband being convicted for embezzlement in Azerbaijan. The high-spending wife of a banker jailed for embezzlement in Azerbaijan has asked the Court of Appeal in London to overturn Britain's first unexplained wealth order. (AP) Zamira Hajiyeva is appealing a lower court decision that tossed her request to overturn the unexplained wealth order issued by the National Crime Agency under the Proceeds of Crime Act....

