PE-Backed Digital Payment Co. Valued At $2B After Financing

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 10:31 AM EST) -- Canada-based digital payment company Nuvei said Thursday that it completed a CA$358 million ($270 million) round of equity financing from existing shareholders that values the company at $2 billion. The common equity financing was provided by existing Nuvei Corp. investors including Canadian private equity shop Novacap and Canadian pension fund manager Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, according to a statement. The fresh capital will be used to boost organic growth, as well as to pursue more acquisitions. Nuvei has a stated goal of growing its reach and further building out its platform for customers. Philip Fayer, chairman and CEO...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS