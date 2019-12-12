SFO Drops Fuel Supplier From Biodiesel Trading Probe

Law360, London (December 12, 2019, 6:16 PM GMT) -- The Serious Fraud Office has told British fuel supplier Greenergy it is no longer a suspect in an investigation into biodiesel trading operations, the company said. The SFO investigation is ongoing, the company said Wednesday, but Greenergy has been dropped as a target of the probe the SFO said it had opened in May alongside Dutch authorities into “certain aspects of biodiesel trading” at the firm and various third parties. Raids were carried out at sites across the U.K. as well as additional sites in the Netherlands and Belgium, with four individuals arrested and released without charge. “We are cooperating fully...

