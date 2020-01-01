5 Things To Watch In Litigation Finance This Year

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 11:45 AM EST) -- It was another fascinating year for litigation finance in the United States. Overall, 2019 saw continued growth, with clients and law firms being the obvious beneficiaries. More commercial claims were funded than ever due to the now dozens of funders now operating across the country. Am Law 200 firms are regularly seeking to share risk with funders on a wide variety of matters, not just to finance single cases but for litigation portfolios and even business operations. Smaller firms and corporate law departments are also using our industry’s offerings. A number of new entrants joined the business, including one launched recently...

