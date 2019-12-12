German Gov't To Plug Thomas Cook Insurance Shortfall

Law360, London (December 12, 2019, 4:41 PM GMT) -- The German government is set to compensate its customers of Thomas Cook after admitting that the travel giant’s insurance cover in the country falls short, three months after it collapsed with £1.7 billion ($2.2 billion) in debt. Zurich Insurance PLC has a liability capped at €110 million, the German department for consumer protection said on Wednesday. But Thomas Cook Group PLC's bankruptcy "far exceeds" that amount, according to a statement translated from German. Thomas Cook — one of the world’s oldest and largest holiday tour operators — was placed into liquidation in September. The company, which specialized in package tours and ran a...

