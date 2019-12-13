How English Law Liability Frameworks May Apply To AI

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 4:49 PM EST) -- Commercial lawyers usually don't know enough computer science to tell whether a computing system is based on artificial intelligence or more traditional software development techniques. Indeed, AI systems are often described in terms that seem better suited to science fiction than real life. Even computer scientists lightheartedly describe AI as "whatever hasn't been done yet," suggesting something more like magic or wishful thinking than reality. But there is a tendency — possibly more than for traditional computer systems — for systems based on AI techniques to be developed by combinations of separate designers, developers, software programmers, hardware manufacturers and data or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS