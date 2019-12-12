Investor Wants To Block $9.7B Novartis-Medicines Co. Deal

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 2:47 PM EST) -- Novartis AG and biopharmaceutical firm The Medicines Co. were hit with a lawsuit Thursday by an investor seeking to block their proposed $9.7 billion merger until the companies provide shareholders with a financial justification for the deal. In a complaint filed in New Jersey federal court, Medicines Co. investor Elaine Wang says the solicitation statement the company filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission omitted the data and methodology driving the financial projections that advisers Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and JP Morgan Securities LLC provided in support of the merger. The deal is set to commence in January....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS