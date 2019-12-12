Pa. AG, Temple Reach Deal On Online MBA Rating Inflation

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 6:39 PM EST) -- Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced on Thursday that Philadelphia-based Temple University had signed a deal to resolve claims the university’s business school knowingly used false data to boost the rankings of its online MBA program. Temple will set up a $250,000 scholarship fund in addition to paying the state $50,000 to offset the costs of its investigation, according to a copy of the agreement posted on the website of the attorney general’s office. The deal also bars the university from touting rankings of programs at the Richard J. Fox School of Business and Management from 2014 to 2018, when the...

