British Insurance Brokerage Network Buys 10th Regional Firm

Law360, London (December 12, 2019, 5:08 PM GMT) -- British group Ethos Broking said Thursday that it now covers 10 regions of the U.K. after adding eastern England-based insurance broker Hugh J Boswell to its network. Hugh J Boswell, based in the county of Norfolk, is a chartered insurance broker that manages £22 million ($29 million) in gross written premium. It will join Ethos’ brokerage network but will continue trading under its existing brand after the acquisition, the companies said. They did not disclose the terms of the deal. “Hugh J Boswell is a well-established business with a great brand,” Des O’Connor, group chief executive of Ethos, said. “The support and investment from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS