Cleary Gottlieb Reps 3M In $650M Sale Of Drug Delivery Biz

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 4:03 PM EST) -- 3M, led by Cleary Gottlieb, on Thursday unveiled plans to sell its drug delivery business to New York investment firm Altaris Capital for roughly $650 million, marking the Minnesota-based conglomerate’s latest divestiture. The deal calls for 3M to part ways with “substantially all” of the drug delivery business, which partners with pharmaceutical and biotech companies to develop and manufacture pharmaceutical products. “The drug delivery business is a leading provider of transdermal and inhalation delivery technologies,” said Michael Roman, 3M chairman and chief executive officer. “This transaction will allow us to focus more resources on our core health care business as well...

