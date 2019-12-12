Supreme Court Urged To Consider Protest Of Utah Tax Policy

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 9:01 PM EST) -- The Utah Supreme Court's blessing of a policy allowing credits for taxes paid on state income but not for taxes paid on foreign income is unconstitutional, a couple said Thursday in asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear their case. Veteran Supreme Court litigator Neal Katyal urged the justices to take up a case against a Utah policy allowing credits for taxes paid on state income but not for taxes paid on foreign income. (AP) Utah residents Robert Steiner and Wendy Steiner-Reed told the justices that an Aug. 16 decision by the Utah Supreme Court violates the U.S. Constitution by discriminating...

