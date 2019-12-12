Boies Schiller Names New Generation Of Leaders

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 6:31 PM EST) -- Legal powerhouse Boies Schiller Flexner LLP has put forward two partners to potentially take over the firm from its founders, including famous litigator David Boies, the firm confirmed on Thursday. In an email obtained by Law360, which was sent to the firm's partners on Monday, the Boies Schiller executive committee unanimously recommended that New York-based attorney Nick Gravante and London-based Natasha Harrison be named as managing partners as part of a plan for "transitioning the management of the firm to the next generation." The committee also recommended that Boies be re-elected as chairman. Both proposals are still subject to partner approval....

