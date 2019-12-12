Medical Pot Co. Says Ex-Exec Stole Trade Secrets

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 9:23 PM EST) -- A Phoenix-based medical marijuana company has sued its recently departed CEO over her alleged theft of trade secrets from a cloud storage account. Item 9 Labs Corp., or INLB, had purchased Sara Gullickson's businesses Dispensary Permits and Arizona DP Consulting LLC — whose information files and assets are stored on Dropbox — a little over a year ago and made her CEO of INLB, according to the complaint. Gullickson resigned as chief executive in mid-November. “Four days later, on November 19, 2019 — and after she was no longer an employee of INLB — Ms. Gullickson suspended all of plaintiffs’ clients’ and...

