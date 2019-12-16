15 Minutes With The Smithsonian's General Counsel

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 12:01 PM EST) -- As general counsel of the Smithsonian Institution, Judith Leonard has a role that's somewhat unusual because she leads a legal entity that not only has tax-exempt organization status, but that is also part of the U.S. government. Judith Leonard Currently: General counsel, Smithsonian Institution Previously: Vice president for legal affairs and general counsel, University of Arizona Law school: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill "It's somewhat of a unique status," she told Law360 during a recent interview. "My team on a daily basis needs to think about in the regulatory or governance context what rules or laws apply to us, and how do...

