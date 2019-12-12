Fed. Circ. Tosses ITC Ban On Garage Door Opener Imports

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 6:56 PM EST) -- The maker of Ryobi garage door openers won the latest round in a sprawling patent dispute with rival Chamberlain Group after the Federal Circuit on Thursday wiped out the U.S. International Trade Commission’s import ban on its products for misunderstanding a claim term. In a 14-page precedential opinion, the panel reversed the ITC’s decision last March that Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. infringed Chamberlain’s U.S. Patent No. 7,161,319, which covers a garage door opener with a "passive infrared detector in a wall console." The commission had also issued a limited exclusion order on Techtronic’s garage door openers. The panel said that the ITC’s...

