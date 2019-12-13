SK Hynix Scores Fed. Circ. Win Over Netlist Memory Patents

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 4:50 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit has upheld several Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions striking down Netlist Inc. memory patents that SK Hynix Inc. had challenged, while also tossing an appeal of a U.S. International Trade Commission decision involving the same intellectual property. In nonprecedential, one-line orders on Thursday, the three-judge panel affirmed the PTAB's decisions last year that invalidated several claims in three patents owned by Netlist for being obvious or anticipated over earlier patents and applications. The patents cover self-testing electronic memory modules, according to filings. On appeal, Netlist argued that SK Hynix's counsel improperly raised new theories that the PTAB...

