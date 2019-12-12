Bankrupt Oil Biz Officers Ignored Warnings, Del. Judge Told

Law360, Wilmington (December 12, 2019, 7:57 PM EST) -- An oilman who is one of Furie Operating Alaska LLC's stakeholders mounting a challenge in the oil and gas producer's Delaware Ch. 11 claimed Thursday his warnings about well production and other issues were ignored as manager decisions led the business deeper into financial ruin. During a daylong hearing in Wilmington, testimony commenced in front of U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein on action by a group touting itself as one of Furie's "largest" creditors and a former executive who says he was wrongfully terminated, seeking standing to pursue allegedly millions of dollars in claims on behalf of the estate against Furie's...

