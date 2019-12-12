Latham & Watkins Launches Free Onsite Health Clinic

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 8:42 PM EST) -- Latham & Watkins LLP has opened an onsite clinic at its downtown Los Angeles office, which offers both physical and mental health care options for free to employees, the firm announced on Thursday. The firm’s LiveWell Center, which will be operated by Johns Hopkins, will offer preventative services, treatment for minor injuries, vaccinations, blood work, physical therapy and mental health services, according to the firm. Most of the services will be free of charge. “I’m thrilled to see the center launch in Los Angeles and proud to be the first law firm in the country with an on-site health center managed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS