Watchdog Says Sanctions On Fund Managers Fell In 2018

Law360, London (December 13, 2019, 1:52 PM GMT) -- European regulators slapped fund managers with fewer sanctions in 2018 than they did the previous year, the bloc’s securities watchdog has found. The European Securities and Markets Authority on Thursday published its second report on the total number of sanctions the bloc’s regulators handed down against fund managers for violating the European Union’s Undertakings for Collective Investments in Transferable Securities, or UCITS, Directive. National regulators issued fewer sanctions under the directive, which is aimed at increasing investor protections and preventing conflicts of interest as well as excessive risk-taking by fund managers, in 2018 than in 2017 based on a year-on-year comparison,...

