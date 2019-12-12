Tesla's 3rd General Counsel In A Year Leaves Automaker

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 4:34 PM EST) -- In yet another general counsel shakeup this year, Tesla Inc.'s top lawyer and a longtime insider has left the electric automaker after just 10 months in the role, moving on to lead the legal team at an artificial intelligence company, the startup announced Thursday. Jonathan Chang, a nearly nine-year Tesla veteran who in February took the reins as its No. 1 lawyer, has joined SambaNova Systems as general counsel, according to the company. The reason Chang left Tesla and its plans to replace him were not immediately known. Chang couldn't immediately be reached for comment Thursday, and a representative for Tesla...

