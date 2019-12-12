DOJ Settles Antitrust Concerns Over College Recruitment

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 7:12 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday entered into a settlement with the National Association for College Admission Counseling that resolves concerns about ethics rules enforcers found were anti-competitive. The DOJ has been scrutinizing rule changes implemented by the NACAC in 2017 that governed how colleges recruit incoming freshmen and transfer students over concerns they restrained competition among member schools. The group removed the rules in question in September under pressure from the agency, and Thursday's settlement prevents it from instituting similar measures in the future. It also requires increased antitrust compliance training for NACAC employees and members. Assistant Attorney General...

