4th Circ. Mulls Over Where Baltimore Climate Suit Belongs

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 9:46 PM EST) -- Baltimore's suit accusing oil giants of misleading the public about the dangers of fossil fuels may be no joke, but the heavy subject matter didn't stop the Fourth Circuit from cracking up during oral arguments in Richmond, Virginia, this week. Chief U.S. Circuit Judge Roger Gregory presided over the panel Wednesday as attorneys for Baltimore and the coalition of energy giants it is suing battled it out over whether the suit — which argues the companies should be responsible for infrastructure-related damages within the city — belongs in state or federal court. When the attorney representing Baltimore made a statement about...

