3 Tips For Women Who Want To Argue At The Supreme Court

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 8:42 PM EST) -- Women should think outside the billable-hour box and assert themselves more to land opportunities to argue before the U.S. Supreme Court, according to members of a panel who discussed the issue Thursday in Chicago. Although private law practice can open some doors for women to appear and argue before the Supreme Court, it's pro bono and public-sector work that tends to provide a quicker route to 1 First Street, panelists said at a discussion of the lack of women in Supreme Court advocacy. Having a strong support system that extends from the workplace to the family unit also plays a significant...

