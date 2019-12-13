ConocoPhillips Accuses Ex-Worker Of $7.3M Fraud Scheme

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 3:34 PM EST) -- ConocoPhillips has levied a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act claim against a former employee alleging he bilked the company out of $7.3 million in a scheme using companies that did no work and were paid using fake invoices. ConocoPhillips Alaska Inc. told a Nevada federal court Thursday that Forrest Wright used his position as a senior drilling and wells planner in Anchorage to get a pair of companies paid as real vendors when they never supplied products or services to the energy giant. He used his family and friends at those companies to execute the scheme and used $4.2 million from the alleged conspiracy...

