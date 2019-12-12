Hotelier Seeks $28M Deal Outside LeClairRyan's Ch. 7

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 11:07 PM EST) -- A Virginia hotel operator and former LeClairRyan PLLC client wants out of the automatic stay in the defunct firm's bankruptcy proceedings so it can go after LeClairRyan for $28 million and resolve a malpractice suit lodged before the bankruptcy, according to a motion filed Thursday. In May, Petersburg Regency LLC sued LeClairRyan in New Jersey state court, alleging the firm bungled an insurance dispute in the wake of Hurricane Isabel, which battered the Ramada Plaza hotel in Petersburg, Virginia, in 2003. LeClairRyan decided to dissolve the company in late July following several years of financial woes. The firm initially filed for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS