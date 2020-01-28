Health Care Group Of The Year: Ropes & Gray

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 3:26 PM EST) -- Ropes & Gray LLP attorneys have helped guide a number of health care-related deals over the past year, including working on a merger of two giant New England health insurers, earning its health care lawyers a spot among Law360's 2019 Health Care Groups of the Year. The firm represented Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, a significant health plan in New England, in its combination with the Tufts Health Plan, another large nonprofit, according to Tim McCrystal, co-chair of Ropes & Gray's health care practice and a partner in the firm's Boston office. The merger, which was announced in August and is still...

