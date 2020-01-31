Insurance Group Of The Year: Blank Rome

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 3:55 PM EST) -- Blank Rome LLP's insurance recovery practice secured $26 million in coverage for a bankrupt Catholic diocese in Minnesota facing more than 100 sexual abuse lawsuits, landing it a spot among Law360's 2019 Insurance Groups of the Year. The head of the practice group, James R. Murray, said the group's 30 attorneys tackle cutting-edge insurance coverage issues by coordinating efforts across the firm's many offices nationwide. "We are a truly national practice," Murray said. "I have never once had a case where at least one person from another office wasn't on it. All of our work from the past year highlights that."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS