Insurance Group Of The Year: Locke Lord

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 3:42 PM EST) -- Locke Lord LLP helped guide two multibillion-dollar merger deals, serving as counsel to CVS Health in its $70 billion acquisition of Aetna Inc. and representing WellCare in its $17.3 billion merger with Centene Corp., as well as securing a win for Star Insurance Co. over liability in a 2011 plane crash and forest fire, earning it a spot among Law360's 2019 Insurance Groups of the Year. The practice group, which boasts 90 attorneys in 12 offices, including Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Washington, D.C., owes much of its success to its size, which allows it to cover many insurance...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS